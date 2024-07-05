Did I mention the drought is over? Maybe I shouldn't say this out loud, but some days I find myself missing the drought. I'd love to set the weather-dial midway between flood and drought, but lately it seems like precipitation is either all or nothing.

We salvaged a nice Friday afternoon and the sun should be out morning and midday Saturday, but watch for roving bands of showers and thunderstorms Saturday afternoon, with puddles spilling into Sunday morning. The most lake-worthy weather this weekend may come Saturday morning and again Sunday afternoon. It's the best we can do.

MSP has yet to hit 90 degrees in 2024 but that may change next weekend as some of the extreme heat gripping the West Coast wafts eastward. No ridiculous heat for us, but the first good shot at 90. With the exception of thundershowers late Wednesday, most of next week will be dry. Huh? Dry after a major holiday. Go figure.

Beryl is strengthening, and it may hit Texas as a Category 1 or 2 hurricane between Corpus Christi and Houston on Monday. Good grief.