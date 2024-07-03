Tap the bookmark to save this article.

Forecasted stormy weather and heavy rain is dampening July 4th celebrations in several Minnesota cities.

The National Weather Service issued a hazardous weather outlook for the region Tuesday, warning residents to be careful on the roads and to check the status of local celebrations.

Some cities have postponed or canceled celebrations all together. Here are the celebrations that have been impacted so far.

Excelsior: July 4th is coming early this year on Lake Minnetonka, where the annual fireworks show has been rescheduled for tonight due to forecasts of heavy rain and thunderstorms across the Twin Cities metro area.

The fireworks are scheduled to begin at 9:50 p.m. tonight at Excelsior Commons Park.

The fireworks display was moved ahead a day after consultation between the National Weather Service Twin Cities, Excelsior Fire District and South Lake Minnetonka Police Department, according to a post on the Excelsior-Lake Minnetonka Chamber of Commerce website.

The Excelsior firecracker race and kid's parade will still be held as scheduled on July 4.

Eden Prairie: Festivities have been canceled altogether. But tonight's Sparklefest activities that include a sensory-friendly drone light show are still on, according to a city bulletin.

Woodbury: The city's Fourth of July Hometown Celebration has been canceled.

Mankato: The city's "Red, Hot & Boom" display has been moved to 10 p.m. Friday. The show will be viewable from Minnesota State University athletic fields at 191 Stadium Road.