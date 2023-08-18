TWO HARBORS, Minn. — Lake County commissioner candidates who were tied with 99 votes after a special election earlier this month were spared a blind draw — or any form of physical challenge — to determine who advances to the general election.

Judges found one more vote for Joe Baltich Friday morning during a recount at the Lake County Law Enforcement Center, earning him a spot on the Nov. 7 general election ballot.

Don't count out Colby Abazs, though. This deadlock showed him that it's a tight race and he said he is considering a write-in campaign. Jack Nelson, of Finland, automatically advanced with the most votes on Aug. 8.

The special election is to fill the District 1 vacancy left after commissioner Pete Walsh who died in January.

County auditor Linda Libal laid out the rules for the dozen or so officials and spectators gathered in a conference room. If the recount didn't break the tie, a candidate would be selected by lot — in this case, a name blindly drawn from a container.

"'By lot' is kind of a vague situation, so this is what we decided on," Libal said, earning laughs when she added that candidates would not need to arm wrestle or face off in a push-up challenge.

The ballots were sealed in white envelopes and brought to the room in a cardboard box. Judges went through several bundles, eyeing each individual sheet of paper and manually tallying the votes. Candidates sat at the tables and watched — a good-humored process that took less than an hour.

"It's not like we're in New York City," quipped election judge Gerry Graden, commenting on the fast-paced finale.

In the end, Libal announced that Baltich had secured an extra vote that the computer tallies didn't track. He ended with 100 — and the chance to move on in the election. Abazs stayed at 99 votes and another close contender, Paul B. Hartshorn, still had 97.

"I wanted a cage match," joked Baltich. "I've been training all week."

Baltich, 62, was the mayor of Ely for a single term in the mid-1980s, but found he preferred serving on city council. His run in politics ended when he decided to focus on his career. He owns Northwind Lodge near Ely and is a visual artist.

"I'm thrilled," he said of the results. "I really thought we were going to have to do a coin toss.

"Now I know how important voting is."