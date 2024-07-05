LONDON — Labour's Keir Starmer says voters 'have spoken and they are ready for change' as exit poll points to landslide win.
Most Read
-
St. Paul celebrity chef Justin Sutherland addresses his arrest, charges he assaulted girlfriend
-
30 designers turn 1903 Pillsbury mansion in Minneapolis into modern showcase home
-
Property owners could pay for $1B in upgrades after HCMC fight stalled tax change
-
Why Wisconsin claims — incorrectly — to have more lakes than the Land of 10,000 Lakes
-
How six months in France changed this Minnesota food writer's life