Columnist and former baseball writer La Velle E. Neal III joins host Michael Rand for an emergency special edition of the podcast for immediate reaction to the news that Carlos Correa is set to rejoin the Twins on a six-year, $200 million deal.

They discuss the process, the risks for the Twins and ultimately what sort of impact this will have on the 2023 season and beyond.

