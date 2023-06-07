Gift this Article Anyone can read, no subscription required

Introduction: Host Michael Rand starts the show with a look at the Timberwolves and Vikings. The Wolves' GM job was recently called one of the worst in the NBA, while a detailed piece about the Vikings shows how hard it will be for them to replicate last year's success this year.

10:00: Star Tribune columnist La Velle E. Neal III joins Rand for a longer examination of the disappointing career arc of Max Kepler, who went hitless again Tuesday as the Twins were shut out. With Byron Buxton on the injured list, the struggle is real. Plus Rand and Neal talk NBA Finals and the stunning news in the world of golf.

33:00: Want some good news? Try Minnesota Aurora.

