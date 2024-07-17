Gift this Article Anyone can read, no subscription required

Introduction: Host Michael Rand was not impressed with MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred's comments Tuesday about where things stand with the league's TV situation. By telling teams it is up to them to decide whether to either sign up to be distributed and produced by MLB or continue with the regional sports network model, MLB is admitting it doesn't yet have a viable product or solution. If the landscape really won't be sorted out until a new national contract is negotiated in 2028, that's a long time to wait.

9:00: Star Tribune columnist La Velle E. Neal III joins Rand ahead of Joe Mauer's induction into the Baseball Hall of Fame this weekend in Cooperstown, N.Y. Neal shares some Mauer stories and insights, while he and Rand also get into this year's Twins and Vikings receiver Jordan Addison.

