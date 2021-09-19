LA CROSSE, Wis. — Authorities say members of the La Crosse Fire department rescued five canoeists who became stranded on the La Crosse River Saturday evening.

Captain Greg Temp said rescue crews responded to a call shortly before 8 p.m. and found the five people clinging to a tree in the water.

The department used two of their inflatable boats to reach the canoeists and return them safely to shore. No injuries were reported, according to WXOW-TV.

The La Crosse River flows into the Mississippi River in the city of La Crosse.