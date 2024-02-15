PARIS — Kylian Mbappe has told Paris Saint-Germain he will leave the club at the end of the season, AP source says.
Most Read
-
These areas have the most, least expensive starter homes in the Twin Cities
-
Shooting after Chiefs Super Bowl parade seemed to stem from dispute among several people, police say
-
Crashes, spinouts on Twin Cities roads after season's largest snowfall
-
People are flocking to Minnesota as a trans refuge. Providers are struggling to meet the demand.
-
Civil lawsuit targeting St. Thomas Academy's culture, scaled back by a judge, now hangs on negligence claim