Tap the bookmark to save this article.

Anyone can read, no subscription required

Gift this Article Anyone can read, no subscription required

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Kyle Connor broke a tie on a third-period breakaway in the Winnipeg Jets' 4-2 victory over the Buffalo Sabres on Thursday night.

Nikolaj Ehlers intercepted Rasmus Dahlin's pass and sent the puck to Connor, who sprinted up the ice and beat goalie Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen at 7:19 to help give the Jets their sixth victory in seven games.

Dylan Samberg, Josh Morrissey, and Karson Kuhlman also scored for Winnipeg. Connor Hellebuyck made 39 saves.

Victor Olofsson and Tyson Jost scored for Buffalo, and Luukkonen — recalled from Rochester of the American Hockey League earlier in the day — made 23 saves. The Sabres have lost three in a row and four of six.

Jost tied it at 2 at 2:50 of the third period when he snapped a shot past Hellebuyck after a series of passes from Rasmus Dahlin and Olofsson.

Connor followed with 21st goal of the season, and Kuhlman had an empty-net goal.

MAENALANEN RETURNS

Jets forward Saku Maenalanen returned after missing 16 games because of an upper-body injury. Forward David Gustafsson was placed on injured reserve to make room on the roster.

UP NEXT

Jets: At Pittsburgh on Friday night.

Sabres: At Nashville on Saturday night.

___

AP NHL: www.apnews.com/hub/NHL and www.twitter.com/AP_Sports