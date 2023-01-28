Gift this Article Anyone can read, no subscription required

Kyle Anderson was on the other side of the Grizzlies-Timberwolves rivalry last season, and his heady defense and solid play offensively was one reason the Wolves wanted to bring him in this offseason when Anderson was a free agent.

Anderson played a big part in sending his former team home Friday in a 111-100 Wolves win.

Anderson began the game by hitting two threes and finished 23 points on the night. He also helped lead an 8-2 fourth-quarter burst that helped the Wolves get some distance on the scoreboard.

Anderson then ended the game for good with a steal of Ja Morant and a no-look, over-the-shoulder pass to Jaden McDaniels for an easy bucket with 1 minutes, 41 seconds to play.

Anthony Edwards again turned in a good night with 25 points, seven rebounds and seven assists.

The Grizzlies concluded a five-game road trip 0-5 and coach Taylor Jenkins said they were eager to get home as soon as possible with Memphis reeling from the death of Tyre Nichols.

Nichols, who is Black, was beaten by police in Memphis on Jan. 7 and died three days later. Five Black police officers were fired and face charges, including second-degree murder, for their involvement in Nichols' death.

"We can't wait to get back home to put our arms around everyone in Memphis as they struggle with a loss of life, a senseless loss of life," Jenkins said.

Morant finished with a triple double (27 points, 10 rebounds and 11 assists) for the Grizzlies.