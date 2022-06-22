Cleveland Guardians (35-28, first in the AL Central) vs. Minnesota Twins (38-31, second in the AL Central)

Minneapolis; Wednesday, 7:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Guardians: Triston McKenzie (4-5, 2.96 ERA, .93 WHIP, 61 strikeouts); Twins: Sonny Gray (3-1, 2.09 ERA, .93 WHIP, 42 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Twins -150, Guardians +128; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Cleveland Guardians play the Minnesota Twins after Steven Kwan had four hits against the Twins on Tuesday.

Minnesota is 38-31 overall and 20-15 in home games. The Twins have a 29-2 record in games when they out-hit their opponents.

Cleveland has a 19-18 record in road games and a 35-28 record overall. The Guardians have gone 8-3 in games when they hit at least two home runs.

The matchup Wednesday is the fifth time these teams square off this season. The season series is tied 2-2.

TOP PERFORMERS: Luis Arraez has eight doubles and four home runs for the Twins. Byron Buxton is 7-for-33 with a double, four home runs and five RBI over the past 10 games.

Jose Ramirez has 21 doubles, four triples, 16 home runs and 62 RBI for the Guardians. Amed Rosario is 14-for-43 with five doubles, a triple, a home run and four RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Twins: 5-5, .251 batting average, 3.94 ERA, outscored by one run

Guardians: 8-2, .251 batting average, 3.19 ERA, outscored opponents by two runs

INJURIES: Twins: Trevor Megill: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Jorge Polanco: 10-Day IL (back), Cody Stashak: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Royce Lewis: 60-Day IL (knee), Bailey Ober: 15-Day IL (groin), Danny Coulombe: 15-Day IL (hip), Josh Winder: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Miguel Sano: 60-Day IL (knee), Chris Paddack: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jhon Romero: 60-Day IL (biceps), Jorge Alcala: 60-Day IL (elbow), Randy Dobnak: 60-Day IL (finger), Kenta Maeda: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Guardians: Carlos Vargas: 60-Day IL (elbow), James Karinchak: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Cody Morris: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.