SAN JOSE, Calif. — Andrei Kuzmenko scored a power-play goal 2:58 into overtime and the Calgary Flames came back to beat the San Jose Sharks 3-2 on Tuesday night.

Kuzmenko put in the puck off a scramble in front for the Flames, who had lost three straight and eight of nine.

Rasmus Andersson and Nazem Kadri also scored for Calgary. William Eklund and Jacob MacDonald had goals for San Jose.

The last-place Sharks have dropped four of five. San Jose would clinch the worst record in the NHL and have a 25.5% chance of winning the top pick in the draft lottery if Chicago wins at St. Louis on Wednesday.

Flames goaltender Dustin Wolf, starting against his hometown team, made 20 saves. Mackenzie Blackwood stopped 38 shots for the Sharks.

Eklund scored on a backhand after a lead pass from Fabian Zetterlund to give the Sharks a 1-0 lead after one period. Eklund, who had a hat trick on Saturday, has points in 10 of his last 11 home games.

MacDonald scored early in the second to double the San Jose lead, but Calgary responded with goals by Andersson at even strength and Kadri on the power play to tie the game going into the third.

Sharks forward Filip Zadina missed the game with a lower-body injury.

UP NEXT

Flames: Visit the Los Angeles Kings on Thursday.

Sharks: Visit the Seattle Kraken on Thursday.

