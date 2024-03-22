WASHINGTON — Kyle Kuzma scored 31 points and the Washington Wizards snapped a five-game losing streak with a 109-102 win over the Sacramento Kings on Thursday night.

Kuzma, who also had six rebounds, had missed the team's previous two games with shoulder soreness. Deni Avdija added 17 points and Corey Kispert scored 15, sending Sacramento to their first loss in the last five meetings in Washington.

Jordan Poole scored 14 for the Wizards.

De'Aaron Fox had 25 points and Malik Monk scored 20 to lead the Kings, who fell to 16-8 in back-to-back games. Domantas Sabonis had 14 points and 13 rebounds for his 52nd consecutive double-double, but the Kings struggled from 3-point range, hitting 11 of 39 from outside the arc

It took a while for the Kings to get going, but they went on an 18-0 run in the final five minutes of the second quarter to erase the Wizards' 54-36 lead.

Fox missed 12 of his first 16 attempts in the first half, but still shared the team lead with Monk, with 10 points apiece.

Kuzma's drive midway through the second provided Washington with its largest lead, 52-33. He had a game-high 18 at the break.

The Wizards came out of halftime on fire again with a 13-2 run, highlighted by Kuzma, to push the lead to 69-56.

Sacramento went on a 24-8 run spanning the third and start of the fourth, as Fox and Monk got hot. Fox's 14-footer gave the Kings an 88-87 lead with 8:38 remaining. But the Wizards took over from there for their 12th win of the season and third win in their last 10 games against the Kings.

