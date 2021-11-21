CINCINNATI — Adam Kunkel had 26 points as Xavier romped past Norfolk State 88-48 on Sunday. Nate Johnson added 20 points for the Musketeers.

Kunkel shot 9 for 12 from the floor, including career-best 8 of 10 on 3-pointers. Johnson was 4-of-8 from distance and the Musketeers made 14 of 31 3-pointers. Kunkel's eight 3s are the most by a Musketeer since the 2018 season.

Colby Jones had 10 points, a career-high 13 rebounds and three blocks for Xavier (4-0). Dwon Odom added six assists.

Christian Ings had 12 points for the Spartans (5-1).

