KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Josh Kunen scored 15 points as San Francisco beat Wichita State 67-63 on Tuesday.

Kunen added seven rebounds for the Dons (6-0). Tyrell Roberts added 13 points while shooting 5 for 12, including 2 for 8 from beyond the arc, and he also had six rebounds and seven assists. Julian Rishwain shot 4 for 9 (3 for 6 from 3-point range) and 2 of 3 from the free throw line to finish with 13 points. The Dons picked up their sixth straight win.

The Shockers (3-2) were led by Jaykwon Walton, who recorded 21 points and 10 rebounds. Craig Porter Jr. added 16 points, nine rebounds, six assists, three steals and two blocks for Wichita State. Gus Okafor also had 10 points and seven rebounds.

___

