MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Jonathan Kuminga scored 29 points and the Golden State Warriors defeated the Memphis Grizzlies 121-101 on Friday night.

Stephen Curry had 20 points, six assists and six rebounds, and Klay Thompson added 14 points for the Warriors, who won their second straight. Kuminga was 11 for 15 from the field, with a 3-pointer, and surpassed 20 points for the eighth straight game.

Warriors coach Steve Kerr said Kuminga has ''just really figured it out'' in recent games, a product of his work and his game growing.

''The game has slowed down for him,'' Kerr said of the forward. ''He's understanding when to attack, how to attack. ... He's just so powerful and explosive going to the rim.''

The Warriors benefitted from a good shooting night overall, connecting on 55% of their shots and going 11 of 29 from beyond the arc, Curry making 4 of 9 from long distance.

Draymond Green scored nine points, and had 12 rebounds and six assists. Brandin Podziemski, a rookie out of Santa Clara, had 14 assists, double his previous best in a game this season, while scoring 12 points. He also had seven rebounds and no turnovers.

''I'm more proud of the zero turnovers than the 14 assists,'' Podziemski said.

Jaren Jackson Jr. led the Grizzlies with 27 points. Jacob Gilyard scored a career-best 16 points and Vince Williams Jr. added 15 points, six rebounds and four assists as Memphis lost its fourth straight.

''Guys competed,'' said Memphis coach Taylor Jenkins, who is putting together some creative makeshift lineups due to injuries that have decimated his starters. ''The guys are fighting. Battling.''

The Warriors stretched their lead to double digits late in the third quarter and early in the fourth.

The Grizzlies whittled their deficit on a couple of occasions in the fourth, but didn't have the offensive firepower to sustain a run. The Warriors built their lead back to 15 points on consecutive 3-pointers by Kuminga and Curry.

Curry hit another 3-pointer with 2:22 left to all but seal the win.

''It was more just trying to eliminate their fastbreak,'' Kuminga said of the Warriors outscoring Memphis 36-28 in the fourth, including a 12-3 run in the closing two minutes. ''We just had to slow them down and stay locked in at the end of the game.''

Neither team had played particularly well lately. The Warriors had lost four of six entering the game, including a 119-107 win over the Philadelphia 76ers on Tuesday.

Memphis, which has dealt with injuries to key players all season, came in on a skid. While the Grizzlies' three losses were by single digits, they have had trouble closing games. And they couldn't overcome the Warriors fourth-quarter advantage.

''Obviously, got away from us there in that fourth quarter in a tight battle,'' Jenkins said.

Kuminga hit all six of his shots in the second quarter, scoring 15 points and helping the Warriors shoot 60%. Golden State outscored Memphis 33-24 in the period for a 57-47 lead at the half.

Meanwhile, Memphis was struggling from the field in the half, connecting on 35% overall and committing eight turnovers.

Memphis finished the game shooting 40% and was 14 for 46 from 3-point range.

