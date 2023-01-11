Gift this Article Anyone can read, no subscription required

TAMPA, Fla. — Nikita Kucherov had two goals and two assists, and the Tampa Bay Lightning won their eighth consecutive home game, 6-3 over the Columbus Blue Jackets on Tuesday night.

Tampa Bay also got goals from Nick Paul, Vladislav Namestnikov, Brayden Point and Ross Colton. Andrei Vasilevskiy made 20 saves.

Steven Stamkos had two assists but remains two goals away from becoming the 47th NHL player to reach 500. The Lightning captain has one goal in his last 11 games.

Elvis Merzlikins stopped 40 shots for Columbus. Gavin Bayreuther, Tim Berni and Kirill Marchenko scored for the Blue Jackets, who have lost 10 in a row on the road and are 2-14-1 away from home.

Berni got his first NHL goal and point, coming in his 17th game, 4:35 into the third period to cut the deficit to 3-2. However, 11 seconds after Merzlikins was given a penalty for shooting the puck over the glass, Kucherov scored a power-play goal at 6:33.

Point extended his team record of consecutive home games with a goal to nine with Tampa Bay's third power-play goal with 7:38 left. Colton scored 1:26 later to make it 6-2.

Marchenko got his ninth goal this season without an assist at 16:34.

Coming off road losses at Minnesota and Winnipeg in which Tampa Bay coach Jon Cooper called his team's play disappointing and unacceptable, the Lightning outshot Columbus 21-6 en route to 2-0 lead after the first period.

Kucherov opened the scoring 1:40 into the game from in close, and set up Paul's power-play goal at 9:05 of the first with a nifty fake shot pass.

After Bayreuther made it 2-1 at 7:04 of the second, Namestnikov had a breakaway goal 3:21 later. Bayreuther has two goals in his last four games after going without one since May 7, 2021.

Columbus was without goalies Joonas Korpisalo and Daniil Tarasov. Korpisalo left to join his wife Anna for the birth of the couple's first child. Tarasov, who missed his sixth consecutive game with an upper-body injury, was placed on injured reserve.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Blue Jackets: D Vladislav Gavrikov (upper body) was scratched. … Columbus has 10 players out with injuries. … D Andrew Peeke briefly left after Stamkos' shot appeared to hit him in the abdominal area.

Lightning: D Victor Hedman returned after missing one game for the birth of his son and had two assists.

UP NEXT

Blue Jackets: Return home Thursday night to play Carolina.

Lightning: Host the Vancouver Canucks on Thursday night.

___

AP NHL: https://apnews.com/hub/nhl and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports