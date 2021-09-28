Introduction: It's Tuesday Morning Nickelback time, starting with Andrew Krammer's film review. Krammer joins host Michael Rand for a look back at the Vikings' 30-17 victory over Seattle and how new offensive coordinator Klint Kubiak's scheme is doing a good job at helping the team's offensive line and Kirk Cousins be comfortable. Getting the ball out quickly and keeping defenses guessing have been staples of their success so far, as have route combinations that clearly confused Seattle on Sunday.

10:00: Keith Richotte Jr. joins the show for My Least Favorite Team is My Favorite Team, which was suddenly positive for a change. It sure didn't look that way when the Vikings trailed Seattle 17-7, but 23 consecutive points on Sunday changed the narrative on the season quickly. While Richotte is still predicting nothing more than an up-and-down year, at least a win is a win.

23:00: Gophers football beat writer Randy Johnson joins the show to try to explain to Rand just what happened at Huntington Bank Stadium on Saturday when Minnesota — a 30.5 point favorite — somehow lost to Bowling Green 14-10. What does the loss tell us about QB Tanner Morgan? And can the Gophers pick up the pieces and move forward?

