NEW YORK — Dominik Kubalik scored a power-play goal 2:43 into overtime and the Detroit Red Wings rallied to beat the New York Rangers 3-2 on Sunday.

Matt Luff and Pius Suter scored in the second period as Detroit came back after trailing 2-0 in the first period. Moritz Seider had two assists and Alex Nedeljkovic stopped 27 shots in the Red Wings' third straight win.

Kaapo Kakko and Mika Zibanejad scored in the first period to give the Rangers the lead. Jaroslav Halak had 33 saves while falling to 0-4-0 in four starts this season.

In the extra period, the Red Wings went on the power play when Rangers defenseman K'Andre Miller was called for holding at 1:44. Kubalik took advantage nearly a minute later, scored his sixth goal of the season.

Halak smashed and broke his stick against the post to his left in frustration after the winning goal.

The 37-year-old had made a stick save on Kubalik in alone on left wing with four minutes left in the third, and then denied Filip Hronek's point-blank in the final minute of regulation to force overtime.

Kakko opened the scoring at 9:14 of the first, whipping the puck past Nedeljkovic for his third of the season and his first since Oct. 17. Chris Kreider got his 200th career assist on the play, becoming the 16th player from the 2009 draft class to reach that milestone.

Zibanejad made it 2-0 on the power-play with 3:04 left, on a one-timer off a cross-ice pass from Artemi Panarin past Nedeljkovic from his customary spot in the left circle. Zibenejad has points in five straight games.

Panarin, who leads the Rangers with 17 points, has points in seven of his last eight games (four goals, nine assists) and 10 of his last 12.

Luff got the Red Wings on the scoreboard at 2:56 of the second as he tipped Ben Chiarot's shot past Halak.

Suter tied it at 8:37, taking advantage of lax defense by the Rangers in front of Halak. He scored his third from in front. Dylan Larkin had an assist to give him a team-leading 15 points.

FAMILIAR FOES

This was the 600th regular-season meeting between the teams. The Red Wings are the fourth team the Rangers will have played 600 or more times, joining Boston (664), Montreal (635) and Toronto (620). ... Games between the Rangers and Red Wings have been especially close in recent seasons, with 25 of the last 31 meetings decided by one goal and 16 ending in overtime or a shootout.

WELCOME BACK

Former Rangers forward Andrew Copp returned to Madison Square Garden for the first time since signing with a five-year contract with Detroit in the offseason . He had eight goals and 18 points in 16 games with New York after he was acquired from Winnipeg last March, then added six goals and eight assists in 20 playoff contests during the Rangers' run to the 2022 Eastern Conference finals.

LINEUPS

Rangers forward Filip Chytil returned after missing six games with a suspected concussion.

UP NEXT

Red Wings: Host Montreal on Tuesday night.

Rangers: Host the New York Islanders on Tuesday night.