PRISTINA, Kosovo — Kosovo's prosecutors on Wednesday charged 27 Kosovars with smuggling migrants to a neighboring country.

The prosecutors in a statement said the suspects collaborated to transport some 700 Syrians to neighboring Serbia on their way to Western Europe.

If convicted, they face up to 10 years in prison.