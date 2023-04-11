LOS ANGELES — Joonas Korpisalo stopped 20 shots for his first shutout of the season and fourth of his career as the Los Angeles Kings beat the Vancouver Canucks 3-0 on Monday night to stop a three-game losing streak.

Arthur Kaliyev, Vladislav Gavrikov and Drew Doughty scored for the Kings, who tied their record for home wins in a season by matching the 26 they had in 1990-91, 2005-06 and 2015-16.

Collin Delia made 25 saves for the Canucks, who have lost five of seven.

There were more fights — two — than goals — one — through the feisty but low-event opening two periods. Kaliyev was able to break the scoreless deadlock with 4:47 left in the second, beating Delia between his legs from the top of the crease for his 13th goal.

Gavrikov doubled the lead 4:03 into the third, burying a wrist shot from the slot after Trevor Moore found him joining in off the rush, and Doughty added an empty-netter with 1:37 remaining.

It was a vital result for the Kings, who came into April with hopes of winning their second division title but now need help to hold onto third place in the Pacific Division.

Seattle, which won 4-1 at Arizona on Monday, is two points behind Los Angeles for that spot with a game in hand and holds the potential tiebreaker with more regulation wins.

The Kings could benefit from the race for the best record in the Western Conference, as leader Vegas has incentive to keep earning points in a home-and-home with the Kraken to wrap up the season.

NOTES: Kaliyev set a new career-high with 28 points. He had 14 goals and 13 assists last season. ... Kings D Mikey Anderson returned after missing five games because of a suspected head injury.

UP NEXT

Canucks: Play at Anaheim on Tuesday night.

Kings: Close out the regular season at Anaheim on Thursday night. ___

