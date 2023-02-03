Gift this Article Anyone can read, no subscription required

Korn Ferry International has purchased the fast-growing Minneapolis-based staffing agency Salo.

Salo specializes in placing interim finance, accounting and human resources professionals. It has 710 consultants and 140 internal team members, all of whom will join Korn Ferry and its approximately 10,700 employees.

Terms of the deal, which closed Wednesday, were not disclosed.

"Now, with Korn Ferry, we will be part of a global network of colleagues, with access to vast IP and more expansive client relationships and opportunities at every turn," said Lisa Brezonik, CEO of Salo, in a news release that announced the deal in January.

Korn Ferry has offices in more than 100 offices across North America, Latin America, EMEA, and Asia Pacific including an existing office in Minneapolis.

Both companies have grown through the pandemic as layoffs and hybrid work options have created more staffing challenges and opportunities for interim placements.

Los Angeles-based Korn Ferry is an organizational consulting firm with global reach. Revenue for its most recent completed fiscal year ended April 30, 2022, was $2.6 billion, up 45% from the prior fiscal year while earnings increased 185% to a record $319 million.

Salo was also growing quickly. According to the company over the past two years Salo's revenue has doubled as its number of employed consultants grew 55% and its internal staff grew 75%.

Since 2020 Salo has provided more than 2,500 opportunities for its consultants and provided staffing solutions for 850 clients. Salo was founded in 2002 by Amy Langer and John Folkstad.