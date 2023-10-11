Esko's do-it-all superstar, Koi Perich, wants fans to know this:

Not only can he run, slip out of tackles, turn nothing into touchdowns and deliver bone-rattling hits, he can throw the football quite well, too.

"I can sling the rock," says the 6-2, 215-pound senior receiver/returner/linebacker/safety. "I can sling it pretty good. I can throw it about 63 yards. But my coach only lets me throw short passes."

Perich, who has committed to the Gophers for college and stands as their No. 1 in-state recruit, has done plenty. Through the first five games of the season, all blowout wins for Esko, he rushed 32 times for 339 yards and 10 touchdowns, caught three passes for 40 yards, completed two passes in two tries — one went for a touchdown — made 37 tackles, recovered three fumbles, intercepted two passes, scored three defensive touchdowns and returned one kick for a score.

Then came Game 6, 63-0 over Hibbing. Perich touched the ball only five times and scored three touchdowns, on a kick return, a punt return and a reception. Esko is 6-0 and No. 2 in the Class 3A state rankings.

There's athletic ability behind those achievements. Perich was named the "No. 5 freakiest recruit in the nation" among seniors by 247 Sports, a recruiting website, thanks to his 4.54-second time in the 40-yard dash, his 10.89 time in the 100, his 40-inch vertical leap and his 330-pound bench press.

He knows the type of athlete he is, and he's confident about his skills. His response to his lofty position among freaky recruits? "I was very surprised, and it's a great accomplishment, but I want to be the No. 1 guy," he said.

Perich has always been a cut above his peers when it comes to athletic ability. "We've always had a lot of good [athletes], but I've always been one of the better ones," he said.

He's not satisfied with the status quo. He and his father, George, a physical education teacher at Esko, have developed a workout routine. "I worked out all summer; I run four times a week and I lift four times a week," Perich said. "It's all about speed. Speed is the most important thing."

He wields his speed on offense but especially loves defense.

"I'm always looking to make the play," he said. "I'm pretty fearless. I'll do whatever I need to do. If the time comes when I get a kill shot, I'll take it."

This is Perich's time to revel in the attention. He's a fine basketball player (with videos of alley-oop dunks and three-point shots to prove it) and is one of the state's top track and field athletes, but football is his sport. When he's not playing it, he's watching it. His dream is to play in the NFL, a primary reason he committed to Minnesota.

"I want to be an NFL player," he said. "The last three safeties they've had have made it to the NFL. I fit the program, and I execute."

For now, Perich is focused on getting Esko to U.S. Bank Stadium and winning a state championship. He's confident the team can do it; that's him using what he considers his best asset.

"It's the number one thing in my eyes: confidence," he said. "I always believe I'm going to make the play."

With the Gophers' struggles this season, fans can't be faulted for looking ahead to seeing Perich in maroon and gold next season. But they can't be faulted, either, for being a little unsettled about Perich's verbal commitment, which he made in April.

Just last week USC offered him a scholarship. He admits that he still hears regularly from other schools as well.

"Like Michigan, Washington, Wisconsin, a lot of others," he said. "It's pretty cool to get those schools coming to see me."

He's said he's still committed to Minnesota, no matter who's calling, but he's keeping an open mind.

"I'm firm," he said, "but I will always listen to what other schools have to offer."