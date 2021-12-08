CEDAR CITY, Utah — John Knight III posted 16 points as Southern Utah narrowly defeated Utah Valley 60-56 on Wednesday night.

Maizen Fausett had 15 points for Southern Utah (6-3), which earned its fifth straight victory.

Fardaws Aimaq had 18 points and 10 rebounds for the Wolverines (7-2), whose seven-game win streak ended. Connor Harding added 15 points and seven rebounds.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com