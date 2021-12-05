KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Thomas Kithier registered 19 points as Valparaiso beat Western Michigan 71-60 on Sunday.

Sheldon Edwards had 15 points for Valparaiso (4-5). Trevor Anderson added 11 points. Ben Krikke had eight rebounds.

Lamar Norman Jr. had 13 points for the Broncos (3-5). Mileek McMillan added 12 points and seven rebounds. Gus Etchison had 11 points.

