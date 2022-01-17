SMITHFIELD, R.I. — Peter Kiss had 31 points, nine rebounds and six assists to lead Bryant to an 82-52 rout of St. Francis of Pennsylvania on Monday night.

Charles Pride added 18 points for the Bulldogs (8-8, 5-1 NEC) and Hall Elisias had 10 points and 11 rebounds.

Myles Thompson led the Red Flash (5-12, 1-5) with 14 points and Josh Cohen added 10 points.

Bryant allowed just 15 points in the first half, then scored 50 points in the second half.

—-

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25