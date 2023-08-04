Introduction: It was a newsy Thursday for the Twins, as Sonny Gray won for the first time in 15 starts to snap a bizarre streak that had seen him pitch quite well with very little run support. We also found out that Joe Ryan — a starter who had been rocked for 19 home runs in his last seven outings — was pitching through a groin strain that he didn't tell anyone about. And Brooks Lee was promoted to Class AAA St. Paul.

7:30: Vikings writer Ben Goessling joins host Michael Rand for a look at where the Vikings stand with both their roster-building and salary cap after details of Danielle Hunter's new deal were released.

35:00: The Vikings like their corners, they say, but they still brought in a veteran for a free agent visit. That's been a theme this week.

