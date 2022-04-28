The Wild won't be getting upset by any more non-playoff teams.

That's because its last two opponents of the regular season are among the best in the NHL, an appropriate tune-up before a first-round matchup vs. the Blues kicks off next week.

And this caliber of competition better suited the Wild, with the team rebounding from an off night earlier in the week against the lowly Coyotes to outduel the Flames 3-2 in overtime on Thursday in front of 18,490 at Xcel Energy Center and improve its bid for home-ice advantage.

Ahead of the finale on Friday, the Wild capitalized on its game at-hand over St. Louis to reach 111 points and rank two ahead of the No. 3 Blues. Like the Wild, St. Louis will also be in action on Friday when seeding will be finalized; second in the Central Division will host third place.

Kirill Kaprizov broke a 2-2 tie 44 seconds into the extra session on the power play, one-timing in a Kevin Fiala pass, after Elias Lindholm scored the equalizer with 2:56 left in the third period.

Before that, Frederick Gaudreau had the go-ahead goal on a shot that crept over Flames goalie Jacob Markstrom's right pad and under his blocker to cap off a two-point effort for Gaudreau.

In his last scheduled start of the regular season, Cam Talbot pocketed 31 saves while extending his point streak to a franchise record 15 games (12-0-3). Over his last 16 starts, Talbot is 13-0-3.

At the other end of the rink, Markstrom had 22 stops in the Wild's ninth win during its last 12 games and 20th over the past 27. As for the Wild's 30 victories at home, that's a new team record that eclipsed the 29 from 2006-07.

This clash had a playoff feel early, with a tight-checking, fast-paced, back-and-forth first period setting the tone.

The Wild had the better looks, including a shot by Kaprizov that hit the post. Markstrom also stopped Ryan Hartman in tight after Hartman accepted a snazzy, no-look pass from Kaprizov, who is up to 106 points.

Not until 2:59 into the second did someone finally score, and it was Calgary's Johnny Gaudreau registering No. 40 on a backhander over Talbot.

But the Flames' lead was short lived.

On the power play, Jonas Brodin converted on a point shot at 6:02 while Marcus Foligno set a screen in front. Brodin has a career-high 30 points this season and is sitting on 199 career points. Gaudreau assisted on the play and has 12 points over his last 10 games. Jordan Greenway also factored into Brodin's goal and has two assists in two appearances since returning from an upper-body injury that sidelined him seven games.

Overall, the Wild power play went 2-for-2 after an awful 0-for-6 showing in the 5-3 loss to Arizona on Tuesday. The Flames finished 0-for-4.

In the third, Calgary had the edge to begin with, outshooting the Wild 5-0 and 7-1.

But the Wild chipped away at that momentum, paving the way for Gaudreau's game-winning goal.

Although he wasn't credited with an assist, Matt Boldy was on the forecheck while the Flames turned the puck over to Gaudreau for the unassisted tally.

Boldy's 10-game point streak is now over, a tear that is a Wild rookie record and the longest point streak by an NHL rookie this season.

But before the third ended, Lindholm retaliated to set up overtime where the Wild power play delivered after Calgary's Rasmus Andersson was whistled for closing his hand on the puck.