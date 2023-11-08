NEW YORK — Kirill Kaprizov and Joel Eriksson Ek scored on consecutive shots in the third period Tuesday night, lifting the Minnesota Wild to a 4-2 win over the New York Islanders.

Kaprizov snapped a tie by scoring a power play goal at the 6:50 mark before Pat Maroon forced a turnover by Pierre Engvall deep in the Islanders' zone and Eriksson Ek scored.

''Nice to get reinforced and keep our momentum going in the right direction,'' Wild coach Dean Evason said. ''Put a lot of not only life into our bench, but it's tough for the opposition.''

Maroon scored on the opening shift of the game and Vinni Lettieri — whose grandfather, former NHL player Lou Nanne, was at UBS Arena broadcasting the game for Bally Sports North — tied the game in the second for the Wild. Maroon and Eriksson Ek each added an assist.

Goalie Marc-Andre Fleury had 26 saves for Minnesota, which drew seven penalties but limited the Islanders to one power play goal.

Noah Dobson scored for the second straight game for the Islanders, who have given up five third-period goals in their last two contests and have been outscored 9-2 after the second period of their last four games.

''We've just got to find ways to get the job done,'' Islanders center Casey Cizikas said. ''There's something going on. As a group, we've got to figure that out.''

Oliver Wahlstrom also scored for New York, which had its point streak snapped at five games. Goalie Semyon Varlamov, starting at home for the first time this season, collected 27 saves.

Maroon scored just 19 seconds after the opening faceoff by sending an angled shot past Varlamov.

The goal was the earliest in the NHL this season and the earliest for the Wild since Ryan Suter's score at the 19-second mark on April 24, 2021.

''That's our identity right there — get it in, forecheck,'' Maroon said. '''Ekky' made a helluva play and it's in the back of the net. That's how we're supposed to play.''

Wahlstrom put the Islanders ahead 8:34 into the middle period, when he scored with six seconds left on New York's third power play of the game. It was the first goal since last Dec. 9 for Wahlstrom, who suffered a torn ACL on Dec. 27 and didn't return until Oct. 21.

Lettieri, a Minnesota native, snapped his own lengthy drought by scoring from the high slot with 7:57 remaining in the second for his first goal since Jan. 26, 2022, when he was playing for the Anaheim Ducks.

Lettieri and Nanne draped their arms around one another outside the Wild locker room after the game.

''Perfect timing,'' Lettieri said. ''I wouldn't take that one back for anything. That's pretty special.''

Nanne said it was the first time he's ever covered one of his grandson's games.

''I'm very, very pleased to have that opportunity,'' Nanne said. ''I've broadcast a long time, but I never broadcast one of Vinni's games.''

