Kirill Kaprizov and the Wild have agreed on a contract that will enable the NHL's Calder Trophy winner to join the team for the start of training camp Wednesday.

The deal, announced Tuesday by Wild GM Bill Guerin, is for five years and $45 million and runs through the 2025-26 season. There is no signing bonus, and in the final two years of the deal there is a no-move clause.

"Let's go," Kaprizov wrote on Instagram.

The 24-year-old Russian winger had 27 goals and 24 assists in 55 games last season to lead the team, and NHL rookies, in scoring. He will be the team's highest paid player.

Wild training camp starts Wednesday at Tria Rink in St. Paul, with the first on-ice practices Thursday.

Kaprizov won the Calder Trophy in June, getting 99 of 100 first-place votes; he's the first Wild player to claim the NHL's rookie of the year award.

Originally drafted in the fifth round (135th overall) in 2015, he played in Russia until last season, and was on the gold-medal winning Russian Olympic team in 2018. He led the Kontinental Hockey League in goals twice while playing for CSK Moscow and was captain of Russia's junior national team in 2017.