CINCINNATI — Ha-Seong Kim hit a tiebreaking, three-run double in the sixth inning and the San Diego Padres beat the Cincinnati Reds 7-5 Thursday to complete a season sweep in the series.

Left fielder Tommy Pham just missed a diving catch of Kim's two-out, sinking line drive.

Reliever Tony Santillan hit two batters, walked another and threw a wild pitch while San Diego sent nine batters to the plate. Santillan avoided further damage when center fielder Jake Fraley made a diving catch of Jake Cronenworth's drive to the warning track.

Manny Machado had four hits, giving him seven in the last two games as San Diego improved to 6-0 against the Reds this season.

Kim had three hits, including two doubles, the second glancing off the top of the left field wall.

Eric Hosmer, who went into the game leading the majors in hitting, gave San Diego a 1-0 lead with a first-inning single to center field. Hosmer went 2 for 4 to boost his average to .415. He finished with six RBIs in the three-game series.

The Reds, a major league-worst 3-16, scored three runs — two earned — against three Padres relievers before Taylor Rogers pitched the ninth for his seventh save. The start is Cincinnati's worst since going 3-18 to open 2018.

San Diego's Nick Martinez (1-2) lasted five innings, allowing five hits and two runs with five strikeouts and two walks.

Reds starter Tyler Mahle (1-3) suffered his third loss in his last three starts. The Padres reached him for six hits and three runs with two walks and five strikeouts in 5 1/3 innings.

Mike Moustakas had two hits and drove in Cincinnati's first run after being activated from the 10-day injured list before the game. Moustakas missed eight games with right biceps soreness.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Padres: OF Wil Myers (right thumb contusion) was placed on the 10-day injured list, retroactive to Wednesday. ... RHP Austin Adams (right forearm tendinitis) was transferred to the 60-day IL. ... Matt Beaty was hit just above the left knee with Santillan's first pitch in the sixth inning. Beaty stayed in the game.

Reds: LHP Nick Lodolo (lower right back strain) was placed on the 10-day IL, retroactive to Monday.

UP NEXT

Padres: RHP Yu Darvish (1-1, 4.43) is scheduled to make his fifth 2022 start on Friday in Pittsburgh.

Reds: RHP Hunter Greene (1-2, 5.27) is expected to start Friday's series-opener in Colorado.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports