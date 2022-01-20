NEW YORK — Fox News Channel has shuffled its Saturday night lineup to add hourlong programs hosted by network veteran Brian Kilmeade and newcomer Lawrence Jones.

Kilmeade has been part of the three-person team that hosts the "Fox & Friends" weekday morning show, where he will continue. He'll host the 8 p.m. Eastern hour on Saturdays that is being vacated by Jesse Watters, who was given his own weekday evening show.

Jones, a reporter on "Fox & Friends," will host "Lawrence Jones Cross Country" at 10 p.m. Eastern, the show's title a reference to his plans to frequently take it on the road. Jones, 29, will be Fox News Channel's third solo Black show host on air. Harris Faulkner and Arthel Neville are also hosts.

Jeanine Pirro is ending her Fox News weekend show because she has become a regular on "The Five" weekday afternoons.

Dan Bongino's Saturday night show will move up an hour to 9 p.m.

The changes are effective on Jan. 29.