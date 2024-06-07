South Korean automaker KIA has brought its anti-theft clinic to the Mall of America this weekend to help owners protect their cars, a popular target for thieves ever since a social media challenge encouraging people to steal them went viral.

Thefts of KIA vehicles across the nation and in the Twin Cities spiked after videos made popular on the platform TikTok by the "Kia Boys" exposed a flaw in models manufactured between 2011 and 2022, which use steel keys that made them susceptible to car thieves.

"We know the Twin Cities has been heavily impacted by this," said James Bell, head of KIA's corporate communications, explaining why the automaker set up its clinic in a parking lot at 24th Avenue and American Boulevard on the north side of the Bloomington mall. "We are doing the best we can to provide assistance."

Brian Haug, of Burnsville, took advantage of the event in which KIA technicians install theft-deterring software or heavy metal ignition sleeve protectors at no charge for owners whose vehicles qualify for the free upgrades. In less than 20 minutes, he had his 2020 KIA updated and back on the road.

"It's a big concern," he said about his vehicle being vulnerable to theft. "I can't drive it to downtown Minneapolis to go to Twins games, theater or concerts. Something is better than nothing."

Joe and Sadie Fischer, of St. Paul, have not had those worries, but thought getting the upgrade might help keep car insurance premiums from going up. It also gave them an excuse to visit the Mall of America, the couple said.

In just over three hours Friday morning, KIA technicians flown in from Detroit serviced 29 vehicles, installing ignition sleeves in 14 cars and updating software in 15 others. The software, Bell says, "talks to the brains of the vehicle," sounds an alarm and won't allow the car to start if somebody tampers with the ignition.

"Most perpetrators are teens, and we're hoping when they see the sleeves they just move on," Bell said.

What's been dubbed as the "Kia Challenge" started in Milwaukee, where thieves a few years ago started compromising ignition components and using screwdrivers or USB devices to start KIA vehicles and take them for a joyride. Since then, the crime wave has spread across the country, particularly in the Midwest, Bell said..

"It popped up like whack-a-mole," Bell said.

That prompted KIA to notify owners by letter about the free upgrades the company offers, and direct them to dealerships to get the fixes. KIA also started holding clinics, such as the one at the Mall of America, to make it easier for those who can't get to a dealership. No appointments are needed, something Brian Smith, of Inver Grove Heights, appreciated.

"I got the letter, and had half a day off work, so let's get it done," he said Friday while waiting in a customer lounge.

Since 2022, KIA has upgraded more than 1.2 million vehicles at similar events, including a clinic last fall at Canterbury Park in Shakopee.

The anti-theft fixes appear to be working. Last year in St. Paul, 451 KIA and Hyundai vehicles with a similar flaw were swiped between January and June. This year, that number through Thursday had dropped to 148, said Sgt. Mike Ernster with the city's Police Department.

"I am also told that after Kia updates, we have seen more attempted thefts, but suspects were not able to take the car due to these new safeguards, " Ernster said. "We think this is contributing to the decline in the numbers and hope it reaches a point where we don't see this as a trend anymore as everyone learns that they are tough to take."

Numbers for Minneapolis were not immediately available.

Bell said KIA owners with vehicles featuring push-button starters are not eligible for the upgrades, but can get a free steering wheel lock from a local dealer.

The drive-in clinic at the Mall of America runs from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday and Saturday, and 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday.

"We are trying to bring peace of mind and comfort," Bell said.