Three of the Twin Cities' most popular media personalities have been hit by COVID-19.

KFAN's Dan Barreiro and former sports anchor Mark Rosen both announced Friday on Twitter that they are feeling effects from the virus.

"It was bound to happen. Bit by Covid," tweeted Rosen, who retired from WCCO-TV in 2019."Mostly dealing with exhaustion issues, and some coughing. Sleeping."

Barreiro, who hosts the sports station's top show, made his announcement about an hour later.

"I too finally get nailed by COVID," he wrote. "Came on fast and hard, big-time fever, chills and cough. Am on the mend, though my recuperative powers not enhanced by new Vikings GM being infected by Spielman draft-day virus."

Justin Gaard filled in for Barreiro on Friday.

Chad Hartman, who hosts a show weekday afternoons on WCCO Radio, also got hit by the virus and is recovering at home.

"So I finally tested positive for Covid yesterday," he tweeted Friday. "Struggling with my health for a few days, exhausted, dealing with a cough and a headache, oh goody. Thankfully I am fully vaccinated, getting great care from my family and expect to make a full recovery asap."