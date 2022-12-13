Tap the bookmark to save this article.

Anyone can read, no subscription required

Gift this Article Anyone can read, no subscription required

Introduction: In a jam-packed episode, host Michael Rand looks at the dismal Timberwolves perimeter defense after another loss to Portland. These are the times when the Wolves miss Patrick Beverley, whether they want to admit it or not.

4:00: The Twins signed a new catcher, Christian Vazquez, to shore up what became an overlooked weakness last season.

8:00: The Vikings are at a crossroads on defense, with coach Kevin O'Connell offering a tepid endorsement of coordinator Ed Donatell. Andrew Krammer will help Rand break that down.

32:00: A new Gophers volleyball coach.

Listen and subscribe to the Daily Delivery:

Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Google Podcasts | iHeartRadio

The podcast archive is here.

Questions? Comments? Long-winded diatribes about nothing in particular? E-mail me at michael.rand@startribune.com. Follow me on Twitter @RandBall and Star Tribune sports @StribSports