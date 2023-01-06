Tap the bookmark to save this article.

Introduction: Host Michael Rand can't help but look back a year to when the Vikings were seemingly choosing between Kevin O'Connell and Jim Harbaugh as head coach. O'Connell is 12-4, while Harbaugh had a stellar year after staying at Michigan, but now the Wolverines are being investigated by the NCAA and Harbaugh has been linked to the Carolina NFL job.

5:00: Is Kirk Ciarrocca headed to Rutgers to be their offensive coordinator? That looks to be the case,

9:00: Star Tribune Vikings writer Ben Goessling joins Rand for a look at Sunday's Bears game, Justin Jefferson beating double-teams and a playoff look-ahead.

24:00: Some story lines to watch for Minnesota United soccer.

