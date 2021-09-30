The loss of St. Paul poet Kevin FitzPatrick has left a hole in the heart of the Twin Cities writing community, and in those who called him a dear friend and family member.

FitzPatrick was known for poems about the Midwest that evoked a feeling that many in Minnesota, Wisconsin and surrounding states could relate to. He had always been creative and had an ear for irony, said his brother Brian FitzPatrick.

"Kevin was always tough, but in a quiet, low-key way," he said. "He had this unhurried, reflective manner for his entire life."

After a battle with non-Hodgkin's lymphoma, Kevin FitzPatrick died Sept. 21. He was 71.

The FitzPatricks grew up in a big Irish Catholic family in St. Paul. Both sides of the family were homesteaders who came to Minnesota to farm the land. Though they were city kids, they spent a lot of time with their dad's family in Waverly, Minn., Brian FitzPatrick said.

Kevin FitzPatrick began writing in high school at St. Thomas Academy, where teacher Joe O'Brien inspired and mentored him in his early years as a poet, Brian FitzPatrick said. He knew making a living as a poet would be tough, and he went on to become a public servant and longtime employee of the Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development.

But poetry was his passion. As the founder and longtime editor of the Lake Street Review, a literary magazine that featured the work of writers all over the community from the 1970s to 1990s, Kevin FitzPatrick wrote and uplifted other writers, said Ethna McKiernan, a fellow poet and friend who knew FitzPatrick for more than 40 years.

"He came to the door, and he had printed copies of the Lake Street Review and gave me one because I had a poem in it. We just became fast friends after that," McKiernan said of their first meeting.

They spent years in a writing group together, reading and critiquing each other's work with a handful of other writers. When the pandemic interrupted their longtime group, they sent typed-up versions around so they could still get feedback, McKiernan said.

"I think we often turn to poetry during difficult times for some kind of solace," she said. "I think all of us did, you know, exchanging poems like that, even though we couldn't see each other during that time."

Gayla Ellis of local publisher Midwest Villages and Voices knew FitzPatrick for more than 40 years as both his publisher and friend. She recalled him pulling together his first manuscript which became the book "Down On the Corner," and how big of a help he was to other writers.

"He was able to capture different people's stories and share them with people with some of his own humor and perspective, and it was very accessible," Ellis said of FitzPatrick's writing.

FitzPatrick wrote poetry up until he could no longer write.

His family plans to publish a fourth collection of unpublished works in the coming months. The proceeds of future book sales will go toward a scholarship fund.

"We all loved him, we respected Kevin and we admired him for what he accomplished in his life," Brian FitzPatrick said. "He was my brother."

FitzPatrick is survived by his longtime partner and "love of his life," Tina, and siblings Brian, Dennis, Ellen, Colleen, Sheila, Patrick and Maureen.

The family has established the Kevin J. FitzPatrick Memorial Scholarship in Creative Writing at the University of St. Thomas. A memorial service will be held in spring 2022.

