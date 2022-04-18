For a few minutes, Kevin Fiala was a 30-goal scorer for the first time in his NHL career.

But after the last play in a come-from-behind 5-4 overtime victory on Sunday at Xcel Energy Center was corrected to reflect a deflection by captain Jared Spurgeon on Fiala's shot, the winger reverted to 29 goals.

Considering the roll he's on lately, though, it might not be long before he reaches the milestone for good.

Fiala had his most impressive performance of the season against the Sharks, tallying a career-high three assists and finishing with four points overall to tie his career best for the second time.

"He's pretty clutch," teammate Jake Middleton said. "He does a lot of special things."

The 25-year-old was the most electric player on the ice.

Not only did he set up the Wild's first tally and its third, but Fiala tied the score at 4-4 in the third period on a redirect after the team blew two leads and then fell behind to San Jose on a shorthanded goal.

"I think that is who we're going to see the rest of the way," coach Dean Evason said, "and obviously it'll be great for us."

This response from Fiala, however, wasn't new.

Over the past six games, he's led the team in goals (six), assists (six) and points (12). His 29 goals are a career high and so are his 44 assists and 73 points. He also plays in every situation for the Wild, taking on more penalty kill responsibilities in addition to being a regular on the power play.

"Very special," said Fiala, who signed a one-year, $5.1 million contract last offseason and is a restricted free agent when it expires. "Playing in all situations, just kind of stay in the moment. Not thinking about the 30 mark. The longer I play, the better I get. I recognize how to think, how to act.

"I think when I'm at my best, I just don't think at all. Don't overthink, just play the game. Just play, and everything will settle."

Injury update

Most of the Wild's injured players won't make the trip to Montreal where the Wild plays on Tuesday.

Only Tyson Jost will travel, but Evason said the winger isn't going to play. Jost sat out Sunday with a lower-body injury suffered on Saturday at St. Louis. With Jost out, Connor Dewar faced San Jose — the forward's first appearance with the Wild since March 19.

Jordan Greenway has been sidelined for three games because of an upper-body injury, but the winger has skated. Jon Merrill hasn't suited up since March 31, while Matt Dumba has been idle since April 5. Both defensemen have upper-body injuries.

Kahkonen returns

Kaapo Kahkonen didn't square off against his former teammates on Sunday in his first game back at Xcel Energy Center since a trade last month to the Sharks, but Kahkonen did catch up with fellow goalie Cam Talbot on the ice during warmups while also receiving stick taps from some Wild players.

The team also acknowledged his return with a video message during a break in the action in the first period.

Kahkonen, who was sent to San Jose ahead of the March 21 trade deadline along with a fifth-round draft pick in exchange for Middleton, is still vying for his first victory with his new team. He's 0-4-1 with a 3.28 goals-against average and .914 save percentage, a debut that's coincided with a 2-7-4 rut for San Jose.

Through parts of three seasons with the Wild after the team drafted him in the fourth round in 2014, Kahkonen went 31-17-4 and set the franchise record for longest win streak by a rookie goalie at 9-0.