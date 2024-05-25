Gift this Article Anyone can read, no subscription required

DETROIT — Kerry Carpenter hit a two-run homer for a second straight game and the Detroit Tigers edged the Toronto Blue Jays 2-1 on Saturday.

Reese Olson (1-5) limited the Blue Jays to one unearned run and three hits in 6 1/3 innings to earn his first victory of the season. He left his previous start at Kansas City with a right hip contusion after being struck by a line drive.

Olson, who was making his 10th start of the season, has also been dealing with a lack of run support in previous outings. His ERA dropped to 1.92 after delivering another quality start.

Tyler Holton got the last three outs for his second career save and first of the season.

Carpenter also had a two-run homer in Detroit's 6-2 win over Toronto on Friday.

Blue Jays starter Jose Berrios (5-4) gave up two runs and seven hits while striking out five in seven innings.

The Tigers grabbed a 2-0 lead in the first. Carpenter followed a two-out double by Mark Canha by lining Berrios' changeup over the right-field fence. The homer was Carpenter's eighth of the season.

Kevin Kiermaier had a one-out triple in the third but was left stranded. Toronto loaded the bases in the fifth on two singles and a two-out walk before Olson struck out Justin Turner on a changeup.

The Blue Jays scored an unearned run in the seventh. Olson walked Isiah Kiner-Falefa, who stole second. Ernie Clement reached on first baseman Canha's error.

Olson was removed in favor of Alex Faedo, who gave up Davis Schneider's two-out double to score Kiner-Falefa. Shortstop Javier Baez threw out Justin Turner on a slow bouncer to keep the score at 2-1.

Kiner-Falefa had a one-out double in the ninth. He advanced to third on a flyout, but Holton struck out pinch hitter Danny Jansen to clinch Detroit's win.

Blue Jays left-hander Yusei Kikuchi (2-4, 2.64 ERA) will oppose right-hander Casey Mize (1-3, 4.57 ERA) in the finale of the four-game series on Sunday.

