HOOVER, Ala. — Ryan Ritter was 3 for 5 with three RBIs, including a two-run double in the seventh inning, and 12th-seeded Kentucky beat No. 8 seed Vanderbilt 10-2 on Friday in the SEC Tournament.

Kentucky (32-25), which is slated to play in another elimination game on Saturday, has won multiple conference tournament games for the first time since 2014. Vanderbilt (36-21) awaits the NCAA selections on Monday.

Ritter doubled in the second inning and later scored on Oraj Anu's 100th career hit for a 1-0 lead. Ritter added an RBI single in the fifth and bounced a shot off the wall in the seventh to cap the scoring.

Adam Fogel also had three hits and Hunter Jump added two RBIs for Kentucky. Tyler Guilfoil pitched 3 2/3 innings, striking out four, to earn his sixth save of the season.

Vanderbilt got within 5-2 in the top of the seventh on Parker Noland's RBI single, but Kentucky answered with a five-run inning.

Javier Vaz was 4 for 4 with two doubles for Vanderbilt.

