



Once a year, the Kentucky Derby gives us license to break out our stylish headpieces. This Saturday, we have another excuse: the coronation of King Charles III, which will fall on the same day — albeit in the wee hours of the morning.

To get you ready for the 5 a.m. royal coronation and the 5:57 p.m. Run for the Roses, we enlisted Twin Cities milliner Karen Morris to share some simple hat tricks. We also pulled together a sampling of the best places to go to wear your chapeau.

Just don't forget to grab your hat on the way out the door.

How to wear a hat

Morris grew up in Hong Kong and fell in love with fanciful headwear in the former British colony.

"Whenever there was some important event, for example, the Royal Ascot or Derby, we would dress up and have our matching hats on," she said.

As with the royal weddings, Morris expects that the coronation will encourage revelers to don stylish hats — from tight-fitting cloches to wide-brimmed beauties, from fedoras to fascinators.

Here are Morris' (kmhats.com) how-tos on how to select and wear a hat:

Shape your look. Choose a style that is opposite to your face shape. For example, if you have a round face, choose hats that elongate your face. A hat with a rounded crown will soften and balance out square faces. People with heart-shaped faces can wear almost any style, but Morris especially loves a small fascinator or cocktail hat.

Pay attention to height. Opposites attract here, too. If you're tall, consider hats with flat or medium crowns. If you're short, a hat with a high crown or that sits tall with decorative pieces will create the illusion of length. Just be sure to avoid one with a gigantic brim, which will "bury you," she said.

Give it a tilt. It's not just the hat, it's how you wear it. Morris suggests making sure your hat is snug on your head, then giving it a little tip to the side. It's all about the tilt.

Go for the universal. Fascinators and less-fussy fedoras are always in style. "These fit every face shape," said Morris.

Match your hat to your outfit. You needn't dress head-to-toe in the same color. But it's wise to match at least one color — or a complementary color — from your hat with your suit, dress, jacket, belt, shoes or handbag.

Remember the cardinal rule that there aren't any. Morris said these are just tips, and don't have to be followed. Rather, it all comes down to personal taste and style. If there are any key takeaways, Morris had this to say: Dress in a way you feel comfortable, and have fun!

Where to wear a hat

AxeBridge Wine Co.: "Both outrageous and elegant ensembles are highly encouraged" at the North Loop establishment. The Derby will be shown on multiple screens and a floating Derby Duck Race lets you try your hand at racing. In addition to wine, featured drinks include mint juleps and Schram Haus beer. A fashion competition (most outrageous hat, best bow tie, etc.) with prizes follows the Derby race. Live music starts at 2:30 p.m. Festivities start at 2 p.m. Tickets $10. (411 Washington Av. N., Mpls.; 612-346-0138; axebridgewineco.com)

Brit's Pub: Doors open at 4:30 a.m. for this doubleheader, which starts with the King's crowning on multiple indoor screens. A special breakfast menu as well as non-alcohol cocktails, coffee and, of course, tea will be available. At 8 a.m., the bar will open for Buzz Fizz (the English term for mimosas) drink specials and more. Admission is $5 and tickets are required. (Ticket purchase includes one free Buzz Fizz and parking) through the pub's website. Seating is limited.

At 1:30 p.m., Derby festivities begin with bluegrass bands and mint juleps before the big Churchill Downs race, which will be shown on both indoor and outdoor screens. Free admission. (1110 Nicollet Mall, Mpls.; 612-332-3908; britspub.com)

Canterbury Park: There's plenty to do before the race. Check out the red carpet selfie station, enter a best-dressed or best-hat contest, make wagers, sip on mint julep specials and listen to live music. Starts at noon. Tickets $10-$50. (1100 Canterbury Road, Shakopee; canterburypark.com)

Four Seasons Hotel: Stylist Grant Whitaker curates this Derby-inspired fashion show, featuring hats by Celina Kane and hair and makeup provided by Haus Salon. This fundraiser for Children's Minnesota also includes viewing the race, appetizers and a signature gift. 3 p.m. Tickets start at $120. (245 Hennepin Av. S., Mpls.; childrensmn.org)

The Westin Edina Galleria: Watch the race from one of several screens. Pregame activities include a red-carpet walk, competitions for best hat, tie and outfit. This fundraiser, hosted by First Thursday Happy Hour, benefits the Newborn Foundation. Starts at 2 p.m. $25 to $35. (Galleria, Edina; marriott.com)

Lake Monster Brewing Co.: A best-dressed contest, poker tables, silent auction, light bites and cocktails, plus a chance to watch the fastest 2 minutes in sports. This fundraiser benefits Connections to Independence, which provides resources for youth in foster care. Doors open at noon; program 4 p.m. $75. (550 Vandalia St., St. Paul; c2iyouth.org)