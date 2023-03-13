- Duke may be the Hawkeyes' biggest obstacle to the Final Four in Blue Devils' coach Kara Lawson's first trip to March Madness as a head coach.
- The Golden Eagles, in their second trip to the tournament in head coach Megan Duffy's four years — they would have gone in 2020, too, if not for COVID-19 — fight South Carolina in a one-possession game.
- Two of the best guards/leaders in women's basketball — Iowa's Caitlin Clark and Stanford's Haley Jones — battle it out on the national stage.
- This could be one of the most riveting matchups this side of the Final Four. Both teams are athletic and can defend. But South Carolina is too deep.
- Illinois' Cinderella season — remember, the Illini won just seven games last season — ends in an all-Big Ten Conference matchup. Illinois' lack of frontcourt scoring is the difference.
- One of the hottest teams entering the tournament rolls to the regional final and an all-Pac 12 matchup with Utah.
- This is where the whole country gets to see how good Utah is, particularly the one-two Minnesota touch of Gianna Kneepkens and Jenna Johnson.
- Since the 2015-16 season, the Pac-12 leads all conferences in Final Four appearances (seven), wins (76) and tournament winning percentage (.685).
- Virginia Tech keeps UConn out of the Final Four for the first time since the 2006-07 season, when the Huskies lost to LSU in the Elite Eight.
- South Carolina has too much talent, too much depth and too much experience not to repeat as champions in undefeated fashion.