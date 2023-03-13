  1. Duke may be the Hawkeyes' biggest obstacle to the Final Four in Blue Devils' coach Kara Lawson's first trip to March Madness as a head coach.
  2. The Golden Eagles, in their second trip to the tournament in head coach Megan Duffy's four years — they would have gone in 2020, too, if not for COVID-19 — fight South Carolina in a one-possession game.
  3. Two of the best guards/leaders in women's basketball — Iowa's Caitlin Clark and Stanford's Haley Jones — battle it out on the national stage.
  4. This could be one of the most riveting matchups this side of the Final Four. Both teams are athletic and can defend. But South Carolina is too deep.
  5. Illinois' Cinderella season — remember, the Illini won just seven games last season — ends in an all-Big Ten Conference matchup. Illinois' lack of frontcourt scoring is the difference.
  6. One of the hottest teams entering the tournament rolls to the regional final and an all-Pac 12 matchup with Utah.
  7. This is where the whole country gets to see how good Utah is, particularly the one-two Minnesota touch of Gianna Kneepkens and Jenna Johnson.
  8. Since the 2015-16 season, the Pac-12 leads all conferences in Final Four appearances (seven), wins (76) and tournament winning percentage (.685).
  9. Virginia Tech keeps UConn out of the Final Four for the first time since the 2006-07 season, when the Huskies lost to LSU in the Elite Eight.
  10. South Carolina has too much talent, too much depth and too much experience not to repeat as champions in undefeated fashion.

Kent Youngblood has covered sports for the Star Tribune for more than 20 years.

612-673-4365