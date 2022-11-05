When it comes to the 2022-23 Gophers women's basketball team, it's a matter of how quickly youth will be served.

There are 11 new faces on the roster, three returnees. There are eight freshmen and three sophomores on the 14-player roster. The starting lineup will likely include three freshmen.

There is no question there is talent on this roster. But success will depend on how quickly the young players grow and how well the Gophers can navigate past season-ending injuries to Nia Holloway and Aminata Zie, which has left them thin in the post. The team needs to come together quickly to succeed in the difficult Big Ten Conference.