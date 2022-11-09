Aliyah Boston, South Carolina

The 6-5 senior is the biggest reason why South Carolina is preseason No. 1 for a third straight year and looking for back-to-back titles. Averaged 16.8 points and 12.5 rebounds last season.

Caitlin Clark, Iowa

The 6-foot guard led the nation in scoring as a freshman and sophomore — 27.0 points last season with 8.0 rebounds and a national-best 8.0 assists. No other player has ever led the nation in scoring and assists in the same season.

Ashley Joens, Iowa State

Could have entered the WNBA draft but returned for fifth season already having scored 2,369 points. Two-time winner of Cheryl Miller Award for best small forward in the nation. Averaged 20.3 points and 9.5 rebounds last season.

Haley Jones, Stanford

The 6-1 guard will handle the point this season, hoping to lead the Cardinal to another national title before becoming a lottery WNBA pick. Was the 2021 Final Four Most Outstanding Player.

Elizabeth Kitley, Virginia Tech

The 6-6 senior averaged 18.1 points and 9.8 rebounds while winning ACC Player of the Year. With Tech bolstering its lineup with talent through the NCAA transfer portal, Kitley figures to have more room to work down low.