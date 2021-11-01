Kenny Chesney's twice-postponed return to U.S. Bank Stadium has been rescheduled again, this time with a couple of big-name support acts and a new 2022 date that could be problematic for Minnesota country music fans.

Dan + Shay and Old Dominion will join the No Shoes Nation leader in Minneapolis on Saturday, Aug. 6, which happens to be the same weekend that We Fest is scheduled in northwestern Minnesota.

Tickets for Chesney's previously scheduled dates will be honored at the Vikings stadium next summer. New tickets are on sale now via Ticketmaster at prices ranging from $38 to $285 plus fees. Kentucky-reared rising star Carly Pearce — who's due in town Friday at the Varsity Theater on her own tour — was also announced as Chesney's opening act.

Dan + Shay and Old Dominion each already performed in the Twin Cities in recent months with strong ticket sales in each case. The harmonious "Tequila" and "10,000 Hours" hitmakers filled Target Center in September. "Break Up with Him" singers Old D settled in for a sold-out two-night stand at Mystic Lake Casino's showroom in early October.

Due to hit the road again starting in April in Tampa on what he's calling the Here and Now 2022 Tour, Chesney issued a statement that called this new festival-like lineup "awesome."

"No matter who you are," Chesney said, "someone who's been coming since the very beginning or is curious what the fuss is all about, I wanted to give No Shoes Nation the best lineup of music that's gonna give them the kind of celebratory night we all deserve after waiting so long."

Minnesota fans might not be celebrating, however, once they learn they have to choose between this show and the final night of We Fest in Detroit Lakes, which Chesney has played many times over two decades. The festival returned with a rowdy roar under new management this past summer and has already announced a star-studded 2022 lineup with Luke Bryan, Miranda Lambert and Jason Aldean.