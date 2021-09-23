1. Kenneth Walker III, RB, Michigan State from Wake Forest

After rushing for 1,158 yards and 17 touchdowns in 20 games for the Demon Deacons, the 5-10, 210-pound junior is leading a Spartans resurgence. His 593 rushing yards lead the nation, and he's averaging 24 yards more per game than the No. 2 runner. Walker also has five TD runs.

2. Wan'Dale Robinson, WR, Kentucky from Nebraska

Robinson played both receiver and running back for the Cornhuskers, amassing 1,725 all-purpose yards in two seasons. For the Wildcats, he's surpassed 100 receiving yards in each of their three games, with a total of 18 catches for 337 yards and two TDs. He also has rushed three times for 73 yards.

3. Jack Coan, QB, Notre Dame from Wisconsin

Coan started all 14 games for the Badgers in 2019 but suffered a broken foot that cost him the 2020 season. That opened the door for Graham Mertz to start, and Coan transferred to Notre Dame. He passed for 366 yards in his Irish debut and has 882 yards and eight TDs this season.