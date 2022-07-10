CHICAGO — Sylvia Fowles, at 36 and in year 15 of a Hall-of-Fame bound career that's coming to an end after the season, stole the show in her final WNBA All-Star Game.

While her younger peers dashed around the court for long-range three-pointers in a midseason spectacle mostly devoid of defense, the Minnesota Lynx star double teamed Jackie Young, tipped away a pass for a turnover and raced the other end for a right-hand dunk late in the second quarter.

The rest of game was a blur that will fade from memory over time. Team Wilson led for most of the game and held off Team Stewart at the end during the most competitive stretch of the game for a 134-112 victory.

Las Vegas Aces guard Kelsey Plum, the former Washington Huskies standout, scored 30 points — the most in a WNBA All-Star Game — and walked away with the MVP trophy in her first appearance.

"It's been amazing," Storm standout Sue Bird said when asked about playing in her 13th and final WNBA All-Star Game. "It's so much fun to be around these players. … It was like a show watching. Obviously Kelsey getting the MVP. We all knew that was going to happen."

At times, Storm star Breanna Stewart sat on the bench with her baby girl, Ruby, and players exchanged high-fives with WNBA legends Sheryl Swoopes and Dawn Staley who sat courtside.

This weekend featured a litany of celebrities, including artist Chance the Rapper who performed Saturday at a WNBA Live fan fest gathering. Former first lady Michelle Obama filmed a pregame video.

And all the players wore No. 42 jerseys in the second half in honor of Brittney Griner, which provided a stunning visual image the league hopes will help push the return of the Phoenix Mercury star, who has been detained in Russia since February.

In terms of the on-court entertainment, the sold-out crowd of 9,572 at Wintrust Arena were treated to a high-scoring spectacle.

Connecticut Sun star Jonquel Jones had 29 points and Storm standout Jewell Loyd scored 15 of her 21 points in the second half.

But this will be remembered as the Sylvia Fowles game after a surprising and thrilling performance.

"Everybody just went crazy when she dunked," Plum said. "I was like, wow. And then she pinned the ball on the next play with a block. … She's incredible."

Fowles, who finished with seven points, nine rebounds, six assists, three steals and block, said the last time she dunked was in 2008.

"It just felt right," she said.

