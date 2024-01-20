Gift this Article Anyone can read, no subscription required

TEMPE, Ariz. — Clayton Keller scored two goals and Connor Ingram made 31 saves in the Arizona Coyotes' 3-2 victory over the Nashville Predators on Saturday.

Michael Carcone also scored and Ingram posted his 16th victory while making his sixth straight start as the Coyotes broke a two-game losing streak.

Roman Josi and Tommy Novak scored and Juuse Saros made 23 saves for the Predators, who had won three of four and six of nine. Josi had his 166th career goal, passing Shea Weber for the most by a defenseman in franchise history.

Keller scored in the first and second periods for a 2-0 lead, giving him 152 career goals. He is tied with Jeremy Roenick and Laurie Boschman for ninth-most in franchise history.

Keller put a wrist shot past Saros from the left circle at 9:52 of the first period. Sean Durzi won the puck on the right side boards and while falling centered it in the slot to Dylan Guenther, whose touch pass found Keller skating in alone.

Cole Smith nicked Keller in the face with his stick as he scored and was penalized for high sticking. The Predators killed the ensuing power play.

Keller added his second for a 2-0 lead at 1:20 into the second period when he took a cross-ice pass from Matias Maccelli and found an open side from the bottom of the left circle.

Josi scored a power-play goal just over two minutes later, when his slap shot hit the left goal post and ricocheted back off Ingram's legs and into the net, making it 2-1. The Predators scored on one of six power-play chances.

Carcone capped a minute of sustained pressure to give the Coyotes a 3-1 lead midway through the second period. He punched the puck in from just outside the crease after a cross-ice pass from Jack McBain. Carcone scored for the first time in 16 games after scoring seven goals in the previous seven.

Novak scored with 1:18 remaining after the Predators pulled Saros with 3:22 left.

Coyotes forward Nick Schmaltz missed his second straight game with an upper-body injury.

UP NEXT

Predators: Host Florida on Monday.

Coyotes: Host Pittsburgh on Monday.

