Last seen in town playing to packed crowds at the Minnesota State Fair grandstand and Xcel Energy Center, country music star Keith Urban will downsize in a big way for a surprise club show announced for the Fine Line in Minneapolis this Sunday.

Tickets to the underplay gig — unveiled with only two days' notice — go on sale right away Friday at 9 a.m. via axs.com for $50. There will be strict rules prohibiting transfer or resale of each ticket. The Fine Line has a 650-person capacity.

"Minneapolis! It's about to get wild," Urban posted to X (fka Twitter) with news of the gig Friday morning.

Akin to the Pretenders' 7th St. Entry appearance last summer between stadium concerts with Guns N' Roses, Urban is squeezing in the small gig between bigger shows at Country Fest and Summerfest in Wisconsin this weekend and a Grant Park concert in Chicago next weekend.

He pulled a similar stunt in May when he played Club Dada in Dallas. The 56-year-old "Somebody Like You" singer raved about the experience on X after the show:

"I started out playing rowdy clubs just like @ClubDadaDFW four hours a night, five nights a week, and love the energy of a room like this where there's barely any space between all of you and the mic stand. Dallas, I could've played all night !!!!"

Urban's first album in four years, "High," is due out Sept. 20. The Australian singer was in the news already once this week after he posted a sweet note about his 18th anniversary with his wife, actress Nicole Kidman.